Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,554 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after buying an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kinross Gold by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after buying an additional 320,436 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 203,512 shares during the period. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.82.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

