Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,799,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $162.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.85 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

