Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $69.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Weakness at Kirby’s major revenue-generating segment, the marine transportation unit, due to low pricing and poor barge utilization, is concerning. The company expects segmental results to be hurt by these headwinds throughout the year. Additionally, persistent weakness in the coastal market (part of marine transportation segment) is worrisome. High costs are also anticipated to hurt bottom-line results. Mainly due to these headwinds, shares of Kirby have underperformed its industry in the past year. However, continued recovery in activity levels at the distribution and services segment is impressive. Additionally, we are optimistic about the company’s upbeat forecast for free cash flow in 2021. The company’s cost-management efforts to offset the coronavirus-induced woes represent an added positive.”

KEX has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of KEX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,172. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kirby will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after buying an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 37.7% in the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after purchasing an additional 591,674 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $111,277,000 after purchasing an additional 146,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,510,000 after purchasing an additional 89,557 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,043,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,102,000 after buying an additional 284,297 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

