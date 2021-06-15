Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €104.83 ($123.33).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KBX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of ETR KBX traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €102.65 ($120.76). 149,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €103.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

