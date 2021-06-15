Koninklijke Philips Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 976 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,009% compared to the average daily volume of 88 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of PHG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.27. 16,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,800. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 10.2% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $767,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

