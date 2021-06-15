Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Price Target Increased to C$0.60 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 115.83% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:KTN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,699. Kootenay Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$88.70 million and a P/E ratio of -34.75.

About Kootenay Silver

Kootenay Silver Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. It primarily holds interests in the La Cigarra silver project covering approximately 18,000 hectares located within the Parral Mining District in the state of Chihuahua, north central Mexico; Promontorio and La Negra silver discoveries situated in Sonora, Mexico; Columba Silver project located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and Copalito Silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

