Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) Price Target Increased to C$0.60 by Analysts at Fundamental Research

Kootenay Silver (CVE:KTN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$0.57 to C$0.60 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 115.83% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE:KTN traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,699. Kootenay Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market cap of C$88.70 million and a P/E ratio of -34.75.
About Kootenay Silver
