Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report sales of $200.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $203.73 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $170.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $837.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.00 million to $849.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $946.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $975.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $34.11.

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 12,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $308,294.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,383.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,871 shares of company stock worth $2,911,485. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

