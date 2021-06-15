Krios Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Krios coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Krios has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Krios has a market cap of $1.64 million and $93.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Krios alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000695 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00008786 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $736.72 or 0.01830028 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Krios Coin Profile

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.