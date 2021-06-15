L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.16

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 96583 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIQUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

