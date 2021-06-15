LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.42 million-27.47 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of LAIX stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,432. LAIX has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $88.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.09 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LAIX will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAIX Company Profile

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as DongNi English A+ app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

