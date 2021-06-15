Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Crown Advisors Management Inc.

Crown Advisors Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 2.8% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,961,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,438,054,000 after buying an additional 702,353 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,747,000 after buying an additional 513,763 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $4.95 on Tuesday, reaching $645.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,914. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $630.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $274.51 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

