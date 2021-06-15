Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Shares of LSTR traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.48. 5,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,249. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $182.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $250.20.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

