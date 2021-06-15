Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $168,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,552,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lazard by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,081 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $30,888,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter worth about $22,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

