LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Cap Tops $30.82 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 37.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $30.82 million and $432,127.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00060735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00152632 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00181922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.31 or 0.00985468 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,068.29 or 1.00140408 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

