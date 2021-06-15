Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lear were worth $16,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEA shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LEA opened at $187.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.17. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $102.17 and a 12 month high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.