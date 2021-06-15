Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LEGH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Legacy Housing has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18. The stock has a market cap of $446.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $215,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,535,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,931,562.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,176,215 shares in the company, valued at $52,947,504.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,636 shares of company stock worth $4,199,237 over the last quarter. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.