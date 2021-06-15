Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 9,495 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after purchasing an additional 129,945 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MLPA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,460. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $41.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34.

