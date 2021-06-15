Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 301 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Marriott International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.95. 31,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,744. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 1.89.
In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.