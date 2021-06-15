Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 301 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Marriott International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,948,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Marriott International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Marriott International by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.95. 31,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,744. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09 and a beta of 1.89.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The business’s revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $49,701.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 746 shares in the company, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,153 shares of company stock worth $2,311,749. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

