Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN traded down $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.16. 17,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,773. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $125.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.19.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.