Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 14,471 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,471 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 5.5% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $343.07. 817,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,555,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $333.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $231.47 and a twelve month high of $344.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

