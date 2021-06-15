Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 1,765 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,322,000 after purchasing an additional 212,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 28.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,675,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,038,000 after purchasing an additional 366,601 shares in the last quarter. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $173.82. The stock had a trading volume of 368,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

