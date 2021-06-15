Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) PT Raised to $109.00 at Morgan Stanley

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LDOS. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $106.70 on Friday. Leidos has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

