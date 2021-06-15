LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPL. Nomura cut LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.
NYSE LPL opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LG Display has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $12.31.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Featured Story: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.