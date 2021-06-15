LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPL. Nomura cut LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded LG Display from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE LPL opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. LG Display has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $12.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 308.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 379,858 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 275.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 1,679.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 520,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

