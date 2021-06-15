Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives $32.84 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.84.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $400,622.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 197,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,039,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,319 shares of company stock valued at $3,647,042. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after acquiring an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,568,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,876,000 after acquiring an additional 463,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after acquiring an additional 304,078 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 3,375,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,622,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Liberty Global by 569.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.96. 3,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

