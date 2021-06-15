Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

Several research analysts have commented on LILA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $673,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 170.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 158,633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 594.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 150,054 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 17,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

LILA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,899. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.48. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.78.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

