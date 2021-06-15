Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Short Interest Down 28.6% in May

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 13th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upped their price objective on Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.42.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 44.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Life Storage by 118.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Life Storage by 40.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Life Storage by 80.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,278,000 after buying an additional 115,379 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Life Storage by 101.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,977,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

LSI traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.18. 329,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,741. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $108.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

