Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Short Interest Update

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of LFSYY opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Lifestyle International has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $23.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

