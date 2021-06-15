Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Down 54.4% in May

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the May 13th total of 441,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 167.8 days.

Shares of LKREF stock remained flat at $$9.46 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

