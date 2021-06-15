Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.20

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.20 and last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

