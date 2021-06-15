Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 97.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 124,718 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $97.44 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

