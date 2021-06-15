Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 148.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,221,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 203,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after buying an additional 93,229 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $150.05 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EEFT. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

