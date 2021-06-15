Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Grows Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 148.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $14,512,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,388,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 203,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,533,000 after buying an additional 93,229 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $150.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 1.66. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.