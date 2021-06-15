Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Increases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 56.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $53.73 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

