Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 30,545 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $94.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

