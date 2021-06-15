Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases Shares of 93,030 BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,015,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $38.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19). As a group, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.