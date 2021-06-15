Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Reduces Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.12% of Veracyte worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 689.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $39,716,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,272,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,134,000 after buying an additional 288,583 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VCYT. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lowered their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.70.

Shares of VCYT opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

