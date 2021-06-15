Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Trims Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,073,000 after purchasing an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,251,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,802,000 after purchasing an additional 303,289 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.85.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.52.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $856,763.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,003 shares of company stock worth $22,411,077. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

