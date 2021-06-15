Lisk (LSK) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.10 or 0.00007642 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $397.37 million and $24.79 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00038839 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023165 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002830 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,244,224 coins and its circulating supply is 128,313,956 coins. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

