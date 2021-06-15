Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $20.32 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.32.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cowen began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.60. 44,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,968. The company has a quick ratio of 17.63, a current ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,641,000 after purchasing an additional 526,445 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 48.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 293,607 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 740,841 shares during the period. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

