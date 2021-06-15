Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.58

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$76.58 and last traded at C$76.42, with a volume of 69256 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$94.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$81.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.93.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. Research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 39.41%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

