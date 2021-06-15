Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,687 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 34.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $65,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,942. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.