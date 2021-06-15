Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,241 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $17,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after purchasing an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 401,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $72,770,000 after buying an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 201,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.7% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 93,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $177.32. The company had a trading volume of 98,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,565. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.57. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $108.02 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $322.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

