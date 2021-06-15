Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $216,492,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,897,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,387,036 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

