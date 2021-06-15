Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $13.15 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 25.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 157,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,570 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $13,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,160,076.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,552 shares of company stock valued at $21,054,986. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.56. 7,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,097. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.68. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $101.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.