Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $30.42 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,380 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.6% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after buying an additional 631,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,788,000 after buying an additional 256,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $56.78. 42,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,882,888. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,796 shares of company stock worth $1,095,123 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

