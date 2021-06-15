Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,397 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Comcast by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,506,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $236,164,000 after purchasing an additional 249,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.53. 102,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,454,744. The firm has a market cap of $263.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

