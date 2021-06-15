Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $56,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,879 shares of company stock worth $8,645,076 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $135.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.04.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.87.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

