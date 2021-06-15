Loki 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,013.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,587.44 or 0.06466367 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $633.90 or 0.01584200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.19 or 0.00442820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00147098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00691800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.00429186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005959 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00040503 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.