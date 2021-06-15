Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS LKHLY opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. Lonking has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $21.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lonking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

