Loom Network (LOOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.62 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Loom Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $64.62 million and $5.65 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00062814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00022460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.70 or 0.00780639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00084863 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,166.86 or 0.07880743 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

